'Ab Delhi hogi saaf', says Kejriwal as MCD starts cleanliness campaign

Pathak said in his post on X, 'For 15 years, the BJP had turned Delhi into a garbage dump. On the call of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all councilors and volunteers are now engaged in cleaning Delhi, along with MCD employees.' 'In this sequence, the AAP's councillor from Nand Nagri, Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya, started a cleanliness drive in his ward on a war-footing. Soon we will make Delhi cleaner and cover every corner of Delhi,' Pathak said in his post in Hindi.