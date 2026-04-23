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Accused raped IRS officer's daughter in rooftop study, changed blood-stained clothes before fleeing

Rahul, who was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the crime, did not show any remorse during interrogation and even changed his statements, they said.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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