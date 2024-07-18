Action will be taken to rescue child labourers in city: Delhi govt to HC

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi informed the bench that in pursuance to the court’s last order, a meeting took place between the petitioner and the SDM (headquarters) but no actionable information has been shared with the officer.

He said the petitioner has not given any proper address of the properties where child labourers are suspected to be working and without identification of the addresses, it would be difficult for the authorities to take action.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, claimed that no information was sought from them and urged the court to fix a timeline for taking action of rescuing the minors.

The bench said there can’t be a straightjacket formula here and every situation demands different action.

“Let us trust them (authorities) and hope that action will be taken. Things work on mutual trust. You give information to Mr. Tripathi. He will coordinate with other departments and ensure action is taken. This is of absolute priority. Involve some senior officials and get it done,” it said.

The court further said, “to ensure that the cause canvassed by the petitioner does not suffer, this court directs the petitioner to share actionable information with Mr. Tripathi in a sealed cover during the day”.

The court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi government, Department of Revenue, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the petition.

The plea stated that most of the children trafficked work and stay with the employer, and are forced to work in extremely hazardous circumstances detrimental to their health and physical growth.