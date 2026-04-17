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Actor Allu Arjun moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the lawsuit by the 'Pushpa' star and indicated that the court would pass an interim order in his favour.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsDelhi High Courtallu arjun

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