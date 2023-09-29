Actor, politician Archana Gautam manhandled outside Delhi Cong office

Politician and budding actor Archana Gautam along with her father visited the Congress party office in New Delhi on September 29 to submit an application to meet the 'high command' at the office.
She wanted to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament.
After getting news of her visit, some miscreants gathered outside the office and manhandled the actor and her father on their arrival.
Visuals of Archana Gautam being manhandled outside the party office is going viral on social media. In the video, nearly half a dozen people were seen shouting at the star and thwarting her from going into the party office.
Archana Gautam, who recently participated in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, joined the Congress Party in 2021 and has been a candidate from Hastinapur assembly of Meerut in the UP assembly elections.
Archana Gautam became a household name after her participation in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Earlier, she had participated in pageants like Miss Bikini India 2018, Miss Cosmos World 2018 and Miss Uttar Pradesh. She won the title Miss Bikini India 2018 which opened doors for her in showbiz and she received a gamut of offers for shows and serials. Apart from reality TV shows, Archana has been part of music albums and a few Bollywood movies.