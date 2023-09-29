Actor, politician Archana Gautam manhandled outside Delhi Cong office

Politician and budding actor Archana Gautam along with her father visited the Congress party office in New Delhi on September 29 to submit an application to meet the 'high command' at the office.

She wanted to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament.

After getting news of her visit, some miscreants gathered outside the office and manhandled the actor and her father on their arrival.