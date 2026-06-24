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Adani Group targets 10 GW nuclear power capacity by 2035

Chairman Gautam Adani said, Land had been identified for the nuclear venture, Adani Atomic Energy, which he described as a key part of the group's strategy to support India's long-term energy security
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:22 IST
DelhiAdani GroupAdaniNuclear Power

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