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After AAP MPs switch sides, NDA now 18 members short of two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha

The two-thirds majority mark in the house, which has a total strength of 244, now stands at 163.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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