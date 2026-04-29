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After Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP's Durgesh Pathak refuses to appear before Justice Kanta Sharma

Pathak, Sisodia and Kejriwal are parties to a revision plea filed by the CBI challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsDurgesh Pathak

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