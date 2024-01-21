JOIN US
delhi

Delhi govt schools running in morning & general shift to remain closed on Jan 22

However, all govt and govt-aided schools running in evening shift shall start at 2:30 pm.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 14:31 IST

Keeping the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday in view, Delhi's Directorate of Education ordered closure of all state government and government-aided schools running in morning and general shift on January 22.

The order reads, “In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on 22.01.2024 to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools of Delhi running in General & Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024. However, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools running in Evening Shift shall start at 02:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 p.m. This arrangement is only for 22.01.2024 (Monday).“

More to follow.

(Published 21 January 2024, 14:31 IST)
