AI Summit Protest: Delhi court sends IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib to four-day police custody

The summit began on February 16 and saw packed halls and long queues throughout, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, and founders thronged the venue.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:05 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 11:05 IST
