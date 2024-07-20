AI to now take dictation, type for judges in Delhi High Court

About hybrid court facilities, he said, "We are trying to promote paperless courts; everyone is making an effort, and the IT committee headed by Justice Rajiv Shakder is doing a great job. We require a lot more finances. Naturally, the state has its own priorities. So there is a bit of a sort of a tussle or there is a bit of argument over it and we have to resolve it."

"But we are ensuring that we are able to develop hybrid court facilities in all the 691 district courtrooms and a budget of about Rs 387 crore is on the anvil, and we are sure that we will get it soon enough and the 14 pilot court projects are in the pipeline which are to be implemented straight away," he added.