AIIMS Delhi female security guard accuses CSO of sexual harassment, probe ordered

<p>New Delhi: A female guard at AIIMS-Delhi has accused its chief security officer of sexual harassment and caste discrimination, prompting the premier medical institute to initiate a probe into the allegations.</p>.<p>According to an office memorandum dated October 15, the probe will be conducted by Dr K K Verma, Dean Academics, who heads the institute's committee on redressal of grievances of SC/ ST/OBC; and Dr Punit Kaur, HoD Biophysics, who chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.</p>.<p>Both the committees have been asked to file preliminary reports along with evidentiary material within seven days from the date of the issuance of the memorandum.</p>.<p>According to sources, the female guard has alleged that the chief security officer sexually harassed her and hurled casteist remarks when she went to meet him regarding her duty roster.</p>.<p>When contacted, AIIMS authorities refused to comment on the matter.</p>