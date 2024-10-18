Home
AIIMS Delhi female security guard accuses CSO of sexual harassment, probe ordered

According to sources, the female guard has alleged that the chief security officer sexually harassed her and hurled casteist remarks when she went to meet him regarding her duty roster.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:58 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 11:58 IST
