AIIMS Delhi issues mpox treatment guidelines, sets aside 5 beds for isolation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, raising the need for heightened awareness of the disease, rapid identification, and stringent infection control measures to prevent further spread, the Centre-run institute said in a statement.

According to the AIIMS SOP document, mpox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe.

The document outlined necessary steps to handle such cases in the AIIMS emergency department.

According to the protocol upon arrival, patients with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed mpox cases should be flagged for immediate assessment.

It also called for identifying key symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules).

Five beds have been earmarked in the AB-7 ward to isolate the Monkeypox cases, the document said.