AIIMS-Delhi to remain closed for half a day on account of Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, one of India’s top hospitals, will remain closed on Monday on the occasion of Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya, the hospital administration said here on Saturday, drawing sharp criticism from many.
The AIIMS authorities said critical clinical services would remain functional and the evening OPD would run as usual. “All appointments are being rescheduled but critical clinical services will remain functional. If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPD will be functioning,” an AIIMS official said.
“As Ram Lalla 'pran pratistha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India...the institute will remain half day close till 1430 hours on January 22,” the AIIMS administration said in a memorandum issued on Saturday. The official order notes that all critical care services will be functional as the hospital is on high alert till February 21.
The hospital that comes directly under the administrative control of the Union Health Ministry referred to the Union government’s decision to declare half-day closing on the day of consecration in the notice.
The decision to close the hospital for half-a-day attracted critical comments from many on social media platforms.