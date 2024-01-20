AIIMS-Delhi to remain closed for half a day on account of Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, one of India’s top hospitals, will remain closed on Monday on the occasion of Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya, the hospital administration said here on Saturday, drawing sharp criticism from many.

The AIIMS authorities said critical clinical services would remain functional and the evening OPD would run as usual. “All appointments are being rescheduled but critical clinical services will remain functional. If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPD will be functioning,” an AIIMS official said.