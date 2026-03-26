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Air India aircraft enroute to London returns to Delhi due to technical issue after being airborne for 7 hrs

The aircraft operating the flight AI111 was airborne for around four hours before the decision was taken to divert the plane when it was in the Saudi Arabia airspace.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaLondon

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