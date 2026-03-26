<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a>'s A350 aircraft enroute to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/london">London</a> Heathrow returned to Delhi due to a technical issue on Thursday afternoon after being airborne for nearly seven hours.</p><p>The same A350-900 aircraft VT-JRF had also faced a technical issue on March 15 as well, following which the plane operating the flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to the Irish town of Shannon.</p><p>A spokesperson for the airlines, said that flight AI111, operating from Delhi to London on Thursday, made a precautionary air-return to the national capital after a suspected technical issue.</p><p>The spokesperson said, "The aircraft landed safely and consistent with Air India's high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete."</p>.West Asia conflict: Financial impact yet to be fully felt; check unnecessary expenses, Air India CEO tells staff.<p>Noises were heard in the aircraft after which the flight was diverted.</p><p>Regretting the inconvenience caused, the airline spokesperson said that Air India is making every effort to ensure passengers are able to continue their journey to London at the earliest.</p><p>The flight was airborne for around 4 hours before the decision was taken to divert the plane when it was in the Saudi Arabia airspace. </p><p>In total, the plane was airborne for nearly seven hours before landing back in Delhi.</p><p>The flight had taken off from Delhi around 6 am on Thursday and landed back at about 12.30 pm.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>