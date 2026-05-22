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Air India plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport after the crew followed all standard operating procedures.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 04:11 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 04:11 IST
BengaluruDelhiAviationAir India

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