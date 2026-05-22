<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> aircraft made emergency landing at Delhi airport on Thursday evening after suspected engine fire. </p><p>The A320 aircraft was operating the flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, with 160 passengers on board. </p><p>The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport after the crew followed all standard operating procedures. </p><p>The airline in a statement said, "During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true."</p>.Air India plane suffers tail strike at Bengaluru airport.<p>One of the sources said it was yet to be confirmed whether there was fire in the engine.</p><p>Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the plane landed at around 9:30 pm.</p><p>"We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it added.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>