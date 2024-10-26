Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Air quality improves in Delhi due to favourable winds

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour average AQI recorded till 4 pm on Friday was 270.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 06:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 06:01 IST
India NewsDelhiAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us