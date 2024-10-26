Air quality improves in Delhi due to favourable winds

<p>New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds even though the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category.</p>.<p>At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour average AQI recorded till 4 pm on Friday was 270.</p>.<p>This was the second straight day the AQI has shown an improvement after four days of remaining 'very poor'.</p>.<p>The AQI in Mundka and Anand Vihar, however, remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>Similar wind conditions are expected over the next day or so but pollution levels may rise again in two-three days due to unfavourable weather conditions, with the AQI likely to touch 400 by October 31, Air Quality Early Warning System.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the minimum temperature Saturday morning settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.</p>.<p>At 8.30 am, the humidity level was at 68 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.</p>.<p>The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. </p>