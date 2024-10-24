Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Air quality in Delhi remains in poor category

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 06:52 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us