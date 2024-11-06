Home
Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi

For the past two days, Delhi's AQI has been recorded at the higher end of the 'very poor' range, with a reading of 373 at 9 am on Monday and 384 on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 06:23 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 06:23 IST
