Amanatullah Khan's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes Modi's 'false case', says AAP

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered Khan's release in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board while refusing to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed against him.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 11:03 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 11:03 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiWaqf

