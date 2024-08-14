Amrit Udyan to open for public from Aug 16-Sept 15

New Delhi: The iconic Amrit Udyan will open for public for a month from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition on Wednesday, it said.

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for public from August 16 to September 15 from 10 am to 6 pm except on Mondays which will be the maintenance day for the Udyan, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.