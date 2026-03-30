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Answers needed: Court order extending custody of foreign nationals in terror conspiracy case

On March 16, the court had allowed 11-day NIA custody of the accused -- US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 08:39 IST
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