<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday took on the Modi government over the Bills on delimitation, claiming that it is an “anti-national act” aimed at changing the country’s electoral map by taking away representation from southern, northeastern and smaller states as well as keeping OBCs, Dalits, tribals and minorities away from power.</p><p>Participating in the debate on The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 and two linked bills, Rahul maintained that it has nothing to do with women’s empowerment as claimed by the Modi government aimed at remaining in power by reducing the representation of certain states and sections of people.</p><p>“This is something else. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India -- using and hiding behind India’s women. It is a shameful act, because instead of giving women reservation – which is very easy to do and every opposition member would support right now – you are delaying it,” he said, promising to help in its implementation if the 2023 law is brought back.</p><p>Calling the Bills a “panic reaction” by the ruling BJP despite knowing that it does not have numbers, he claimed it is being pushed because the Prime Minister wanted to send out two messages at any cost – change the electoral map of India and a message again that he is pro-women.</p><p>“I want to assure my friends, brothers, and sisters across the country - southern states, smaller states, and northeastern states -- do not worry. We are not going to allow them to attack the Union of India. You are equal participants in the Union of India. They will not dare to touch your representation in the Union of India,” he said.</p><p>The same question on delimitation was faced by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and AB Vajpayee but both understood the dangers and they did not take the action Prime Minister Modi is taking, he said.</p>.Bill not for women's empowerment but to change India's electoral map: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.<p>In a 47-minute speech that started on a cordial note but was later interrupted by the ruling BJP MPs after his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said the entire Opposition would defeat the government's move to avoid giving people power and representation and instead take it away from them. </p><p>As he attacked Modi in connection with the Balakot strike, demonetisation and Operation Sindoor, he faced uproar from the treasury benches, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling his remarks, which were expunged, as "unfortunate" as he was made the PM by people. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that Rahul has insulted the people of India.</p><p>Rahul retorted, “There is a fundamental confusion in the minds of the BJP leadership. They think they are India. They are not India. The people of India are something else. They also think they are the armed forces, they are not. They are a political organisation. We are not attacking the people of India or the armed forces – we are attacking you. Stop hiding behind them and come and debate.”</p><p>He claimed that the BJP has redrawn the political map of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir and now they were trying to do it across India. </p><p>“You are telling southern states, northeastern states, and smaller states that to remain in power, you will reduce their representation. This is nothing short of an anti-national act. We will not allow you to do it. The entire opposition will defeat this attempt,” he said.</p><p>Questioning why the underprivileged are not being given representation, he said "central truth" in India’s history and present has been the "brutal, cruel, unforgiving" treatment of OBCs, Dalits, minorities, and women. </p><p>“You are trying to ensure that the caste census has nothing to do with representation for the next 10-15 years...You call OBCs and Dalits Hindus, but you don’t give them space in the power structure. This is a fact,” he said.</p>