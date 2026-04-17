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'Anti-national act' aimed at changing India's electoral map: Rahul Gandhi on delimitation bills

He claimed that the BJP has redrawn the political map of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir and now they were trying to do it across India.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLok Sabhadelimitation

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