Apple refuses ED's request to unlock Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone, cites user privacy: Report

Apple has reportedly refused to corporate in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into alleged Liquor scam case by denying to unlock jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone on grounds of user privacy.

The Print reported that Apple has asserted that the data can only be accessed by the device owner using set password.

As per report, ED had reached out to the tech-giant 'informally' after multiple failed attempts to open Kejriwal's phone.

The report cited a source who informed that even though there was no written communication, Apple was "asked to help with opening Kejriwal's phone," which was denied.

It further added that it's not the first time that such a request was denied by to the agency.