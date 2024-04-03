Apple refuses ED's request to unlock Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone, cites user privacy: Report

Apple has reportedly refused to corporate in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into alleged Liquor scam case by denying to unlock jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone on grounds of user privacy.
The Print reported that Apple has asserted that the data can only be accessed by the device owner using set password.
As per report, ED had reached out to the tech-giant 'informally' after multiple failed attempts to open Kejriwal's phone.
The report cited a source who informed that even though there was no written communication, Apple was "asked to help with opening Kejriwal's phone," which was denied.
It further added that it's not the first time that such a request was denied by to the agency.
On March 21, when Kejriwal was arrested following hours of questioning by ED, the Delhi CM had reportedly turned off his phone and has since refused to share the password. He asserts that if ED accesses his phone, they would become privy to AAP’s “election strategy” and alliance details.
ED, on the other hand, has told the court Delhi CM is determined, and is giving "evasive replies".
Apple's defence of Civil liberties
In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook staunchly defended the company's decision to resist the US government's request to unlock an iPhone used by San Bernardino attacker Syed Farook, framing it as a safeguarding of civil liberties.
He urged the Department of Justice to retract its demand, countering FBI Director James Comey's call for compliance to aid in seeking justice for victims.
Cook emphasised Apple's firm stance against terrorism but warned of the "dangerous precedent" compliance would set, risking the data security and civil liberties of millions.
Four years later, Apple's former senior director of global privacy, Jane Horvath, reiterated the importance of end-to-end encryption in protecting essential services.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED custody by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favoring specific individuals.
A Delhi court on April 1 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.
(Published 03 April 2024, 09:00 IST)