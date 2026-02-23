<p>New Delhi: The Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment received a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> email on Monday, prompting security agencies to launch a search operation on the premises, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Fire Services official said.</p>.<p>The school administration informed the authorities in the morning after receiving the mail that warned of an explosive device planted on the campus.</p>.<p>“We are verifying the source of the email. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. As a precautionary measure, a thorough search operation is underway on the school premises, which has been vacated,” a senior police officer said.</p>.Three Delhi schools receive bomb threat via e-mails.<p>The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender, he added.</p>.<p>Teams from Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department are on the spot, the officer said. </p>