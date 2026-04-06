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Arvind Kejriwal appears in Delhi High Court seeking recusal of Justice Sharma in liquor policy case

Justice Sharma took Kejriwal's application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiArvind KejriwalDelhi High Court

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