Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: Delhi HC to announce verdict at 2:30 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.