LIVE
Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: Delhi HC to announce verdict at 2:30 pm

Hello readers. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver today its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest. As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm. Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody. He was later remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Stay tuned to DH for live updates from the verdict and a word-to-word break down of the case.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 03:24 IST

Highlights
Ahead of LS polls, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

If Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released in a day: Atishi

Excise 'scam': Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest on April 9

How did the Opposition react to Kejriwal's arrest?

Kejriwal's arrest immediately attracted Opposition leaders' ire with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that a “scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy”, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the BJP government “sinks to despicable depths” after the “unjust targeting of brother” Hemant Soren.

Ahead of LS polls, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

If Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released in a day: Atishi

If jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released within a single day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said here on Monday.

The AAP national convenor is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with an alleged excise scam. "Kejriwal will never bow down. He will keep fighting for the rights of common man across the country, whether he is inside or outside the jail," Atishi said during a road show at Duliajan under the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency where AAP has fielded a candidate.

When was Arvind Kejriwal arrested?

Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, becoming the second Chief Minister after Hemant Soren to be taken into custody by the central agency in 50 days.

Excise 'scam': Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest on April 9

As per the cause list uploaded on the high court’s website, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

(Published 09 April 2024, 03:24 IST)
