Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE | HC breaks for lunch, hearing to resume at 2:15 pm

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court on Thursday and was slated to leave prison on Friday. However, on Friday morning, the Enforcement Directorate challenged the trial court order in the Delhi High Court, prompting the HC to put a hold on the AAP leader's bail. The Delhi HC has said that the trial court order will not be effective till the ED's plea challenging the bail order is heard. As the hearing continues, follow the latest updates, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 08:42 IST
08:4221 Jun 2024

CM's bail order even before it was uploaded on court website: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the ED challenged her husband's bail order even before it was uploaded on the trial court's website.

Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits and the Delhi CM was being treated as a "most wanted terrorist".

"Even before the bail order was uploaded, the ED went to the high court to get it stayed. Dictatorship has crossed all limits in the country. The high court order is yet to come. We hope that the court will do justice," she said.

08:3821 Jun 2024

Here's what has happened so far in the hearing 

Solicitor General S V Raju  representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED),  contended that the urgency with which the hearings were conducted deprived ED the proper opportunity of reading outduring arguments all material against the Kejriwal.” He argued that full opportunity has not been given to the ED to oppose Kejriwal’s bail. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court stated that there would be no time limit on arguments, ensuring equal rights for all parties.

08:3021 Jun 2024

Delhi High Court breaks for lunch

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the matter after lunch. The matter to be heard at 2:15pm now.

08:2321 Jun 2024

Excise policy case: Delhi HC begins hearing ED plea challenging Kejriwal's bail

The Delhi High Court on Friday commenced hearing on the ED's plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Published 21 June 2024, 08:30 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiArvind Kejriwal

