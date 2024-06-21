Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE | HC breaks for lunch, hearing to resume at 2:15 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the ED challenged her husband's bail order even before it was uploaded on the trial court's website.
Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits and the Delhi CM was being treated as a "most wanted terrorist".
"Even before the bail order was uploaded, the ED went to the high court to get it stayed. Dictatorship has crossed all limits in the country. The high court order is yet to come. We hope that the court will do justice," she said.
Solicitor General S V Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), contended that the urgency with which the hearings were conducted deprived ED the proper opportunity of reading outduring arguments all material against the Kejriwal.” He argued that full opportunity has not been given to the ED to oppose Kejriwal’s bail.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court stated that there would be no time limit on arguments, ensuring equal rights for all parties.
The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the matter after lunch. The matter to be heard at 2:15pm now.
The Delhi High Court on Friday commenced hearing on the ED's plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.