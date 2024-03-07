JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Arvind Kejriwal calls 'emergency' meeting of Cabinet over power subsidy

Officials said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls the Kejriwal Cabinet may take a 'major decision' on power subsidy for the next year.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 08:37 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an 'emergency' meeting of his Cabinet at his residence on Thursday to discuss the issue of power subsidy, officials said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Cabinet may take a 'major decision' on power subsidy for the next year, they said.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm, they said.

The Kejriwal government is providing free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given to those who use 201-400 units per month.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 March 2024, 08:37 IST)
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT