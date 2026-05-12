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Arvind Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets, alleges 'political patronage' in paper leak

Calling paper leaks the 'biggest betrayal' with the students, the former Delhi chief minister said, 'Those who can not prevent paper leak, how would they run the government.'
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalNEETPaper LeakNTA

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