Delhi Trust Vote Live: Alleging poaching attempts by BJP, Kejriwal to seek confidence vote today amid court summons
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will seek a trust vote in the assembly today, amidst court summons for evading Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning related to the alleged scam in the capital's liquor excise policy. This marks the second time his government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly, where the AAP holds 62 seats, and the BJP eight. Kejriwal claimed on Friday that two AAP MLAs were offered ₹25 crore each by the BJP to defect, citing his imminent arrest and government overthrow. The ED accused Kejriwal of intentional non-compliance, citing 'lame excuses,' and warned of setting a wrong example. Kejriwal termed the summonses illegal and politically motivated, suggesting they aimed to hinder his election campaigning. Track the live developments from the trust vote in the Delhi Assembly with DH.
Kejriwal making 'lame excuses', 'setting wrong example for common man': ED
In its complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving 'lame excuses'.
If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi,” the agency said.
Kejriwal likely to appear before court in case of evading ED summons
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before a court today in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summons in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.
Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly alleging poaching attempts by BJP
Seeking the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Kejriwal said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."
Published 17 February 2024