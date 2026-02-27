<p>Former Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> and Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been discharged of all charges in the liquor policy case. The Delhi Rouse Avenue court said that the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.</p><p>Special Judge Jitendra Singh discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others.</p><p>The court said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence.</p><p>The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.</p>