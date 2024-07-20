Arvind Kejriwal not following prescribed diet: Delhi L-G expresses 'concern', warns of 'legal ramifications'

"He has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him, since deviations from the same also could have medical and legal ramifications," the report added.

"The prison authorities may advise Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians. This is more so given that he has history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus. Strict protocols of monitoring the blood sugar levels may also be established to avoid any ambiguity in this regard," the letter emphasized.