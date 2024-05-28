Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea extension; says CJI will take 'appropriate decision'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought an urgent listing of plea in the Supreme Court regarding the extension of his interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.

However, the apex quote said that the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud will take 'appropriate decision' in the matter, PTI reported.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party national supremo on May 27 approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction for an extension of his interim bail by seven days beyond June 1, saying that he has to undergo a PET-CT scan and other tests.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had on May 10 granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and directed him to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal, in his plea, claimed that after his arrest he had lost seven kilograms of weight. The CM said that his Ketone level was very high, adding that that could be a symptom of a serious disease. "The doctors of Max hospital, treating him at present, have advised some tests," he said in his plea.

