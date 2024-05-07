Arvind Kejriwal to get interim bail? Supreme Court commences hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing jailed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was given a note by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, in which he contradicted the submission of Kejriwal that the statements of approvers were suppressed by the probe agency.

The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had told told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju on Friday.