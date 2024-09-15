Arvind Kejriwal to resign after 2 days, return as CM only after 'certificate of honesty' from people

New Delhi: After holding on to the post for the past six months while in custody, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign after two days and vowed to reclaim the chair only if people give him “certificate of honesty” in Assembly elections, which he wanted three months early.

In what came as a surprise for AAP cadre, he said a meeting of party MLAs would be held in “two-three days” and “someone from AAP” will be chosen to take over as Chief Minister.

Delhi Minister Atishi is the front runner for the post though some sought to emphasise on Kejriwal's coinage to claim that demand for making his wife Sunita may also rise.

Kejriwal’s announcement comes against the backdrop of the BJP demanding his resignation for the past six months following his arrest in the Delhi excise scam case. Questions were raised over his continuation while he remained in judicial custody though courts had not made any adverse order.

Addressing party workers for the first time at AAP headquarters after getting out of Tihar prison on bail on Friday, he also said both he and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would not occupy the chairs of power till people of Delhi say they are honest through voting AAP back to power.