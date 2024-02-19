JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Arvind Kejriwal to skip sixth ED summons today

The Aam Aadmi Party said that the issue of validity of the ED summons now lies with the court and the agency should wait for the court's decision.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 04:13 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will ignore his sixth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that the issue of validity of the ED summons now lies with the court and the agency should wait for the court's decision.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday won a trust vote in the 70-member Delhi Assembly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that his party has emerged as the biggest challenger to the BJP, which "wants to crush it by any means".

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 04:13 IST)
India NewsAAPEDArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT