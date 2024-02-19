Arvind Kejriwal to skip sixth ED summons today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will ignore his sixth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that the issue of validity of the ED summons now lies with the court and the agency should wait for the court's decision.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday won a trust vote in the 70-member Delhi Assembly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that his party has emerged as the biggest challenger to the BJP, which "wants to crush it by any means".

More to follow...