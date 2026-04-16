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Arvind Kejriwal virtually appears in Delhi HC, urges Justice Sharma to take affidavit on record

Justice Sharma directed the registry to take the former chief minister's affidavit on record, while clarifying that she is not 'reopening the matter'
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsArvind KejriwalDelhi News

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