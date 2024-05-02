Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP launches signature campaign

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a signature campaign against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here.

Two whiteboards were put up in Lajpat Nagar for people to write their messages for Kejriwal, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail till May 7. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said the signature campaign will be conducted in different parts of the city to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that people of Delhi love their chief minister.