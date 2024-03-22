Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders meet EC, allege misuse of central agencies

The leaders told the EC that the arrests were “meant to send a message straight to the voter” and the ruling regime will “not countenance any real opposition to its electoral ambitions”.

The memorandum also referred to the Income Tax Department notice to the Congress as well as eight other instances, including ED raids on NCP leader Rohit Pawar, CBI case against Mahua Moitra and actions against RJD leaders.

Incidentally, the bloc also mentioned about the ED raiding and arresting the leaders of BRS, though without mentioning K Kavita by name. BRS and Congress are at loggerheads and had refused to join the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

“These actions form a part of the union government’s clear strategy to obstruct the level playing field for political parties, such as the Congress, AAP etc...Free and fair elections are not possible in an atmosphere of threats, intimidation and extortion,” the memorandum said.