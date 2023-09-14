Home
delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely formally takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

Lovely was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from the Gandhi Nahar seat. He worked closely with former chief minister, the late Shiela Dikshit.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 10:02 IST

Newly appointed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely formally took charge of office on Thursday.

He said reviving the party in the national capital and fixing its organisational structure are among his first priorities.

Lovely was first elected as an MLA in 1998 from the Gandhi Nahar seat. He worked closely with former chief minister, the late Shiela Dikshit.

He has served as transport, education, urban development and revenue minister during the Congress regime in Delhi. He has served as Delhi Congress chief earlier as well.

Lovely was fielded against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir and the AAP's Atishi from the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

