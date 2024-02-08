As farmers descend on Delhi, traffic jams seize NCR, cops step up border vigil

New Delhi: Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as police personnel were deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

Motorists spent hours in the crawling traffic as the police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to restrict movement on the road at the Delhi-Noida borders near Mayur Vihar, as the farmers tried to enter the national capital.

A senior Delhi Police officer at the border said that traffic was allowed but, if needed, the road will be blocked completely.

"As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them and hopefully they will not enter Delhi," he said.

Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in the jam at Sarita Vihar, officials said.

"I am headed to Agra and cannot change route now because this is the only way which will take me to the highway. It's not clear how much time it will take as the traffic is very slow," said motorist Raj Sharma.