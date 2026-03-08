Menu
At 35.7 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest maximum temperature for first week of March in 50 years

In neighbouring Haryana, the average maximum temperature was markedly above normal by 6.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was 36.3 degrees Celsius at Hisar.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 02:18 IST
India NewsDelhi

