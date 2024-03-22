At Kejriwal's residence, AAP leaders allege CM's family placed under 'house arrest'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and councillors reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines to meet his family on Friday, a day after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "We have come here to meet his family. They are not being allowed to meet anyone. They have been placed under house arrest. Nobody knows what state they are in."