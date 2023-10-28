Atishi takes anganwadi workers' suggestions on 'Take Home Ration' menu for children

Discussing the millet-based diet for better nutrition, Atishi said, "Parents nowadays, influenced by advertisements, often unknowingly feed their children processed foods, thinking it provides nutrition. Our Anganwadi workers have a responsibility to raise awareness among parents on this matter and encourage them to incorporate whole grains and millet into their meals."

During the interaction, anganwadi workers gave her suggestions to enhance the Take Home Ration menu according to children's preferences. Responding to their input, the minister directed officials to implement the recommended changes.