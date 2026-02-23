<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-metro">Delhi metro</a> passengers must be aware that some of their stations have got a new name, while other few have seen slight modifcations. </p><p>After considering proposals to change names of 21 metro stations, the State Names Authority headed by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> renamed two metro stations and modified seven, retaining the names of 12 other stops.</p><p>Why name change? Well, it is reported that the renaming comes in the view to reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. The Delhi CM mentioned that the revised names were considered and finalised in line with public sentiments and local identities.</p><p>North Pitampura is now Haiderpur Village and Pitampura is Madhuban Chowk. </p>.Another station renaming? Karnataka proposes naming 4 railway stations after saints.<p>The Delhi metro stations which saw modifications in their names are Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (earlier Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (earlier Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (earlier Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (earlier Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (earlier Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier Mayur Vihar Pocket 1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (earlier West Enclave).</p><p>12 station names didn't undergo change, including Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali and Maujpur-Babarpur.</p>