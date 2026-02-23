Menu
Attention Delhi metro passengers! 2 stations renamed, 7 modified to reflect identity and cultural significance of areas

North Pitampura is now Haiderpur Village and Pitampura is Madhuban Chowk.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 04:42 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 04:42 IST
