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Autopsy confirms strangulation post assault in rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter, accused sent to 4-days police custody

The marks indicated struggle and assault and the cause of death has been confirmed as strangulation, according to the post-mortem report.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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