<p>Several marks of abrasions and abraded contusions on both arms, hands and legs, and a nasal bone fracture were found on the body of a senior IRS officer's daughter, who was raped and killed in her upscale southeast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi </a>residence on Wednesday. </p><p>The marks indicated struggle and assault and the cause of death has been confirmed as strangulation, according to the post-mortem report.</p><p>The victim was taken to the Fortis Escorts hospital where she was declared brought dead, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS</a>-Delhi. </p>.Accused raped IRS officer's daughter in rooftop study, changed blood-stained clothes before fleeing.<p>Dr Gupta said there were multiple external injuries signalling resistance. "In addition, multiple lacerations accompanied by abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone, suggesting blunt-force impact," he said.</p><p>Further, severe injuries like intramuscular haemorrhage was observed in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles. A fracture of both horns of the thyroid cartilage was noted.</p><p>All internal organs were found congested, indicating asphyxial death due to strangulation.</p><p>"The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," he added.</p>.Man held for rape, murder of IRS officer's daughter in Delhi being probed by Alwar police in another sexual assault case.<p>The forensic findings came even as the probe has revealed several chilling details of the crime that was committed in Delhi's Kailash Hills.</p><p>According to police, the accused, Rahul Meena, 19, entered the house using a spare key, went to the 22-year-old woman's rooftop study room and attacked her, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and struck her with a heavy object.</p><p>It is also alleged that Meena raped the woman, who was preparing for civil services examination, while she was unconscious. He then dragged her downstairs and attempted to open a locker using her fingerprint, before breaking it open with a screwdriver and stealing cash and jewellery.</p><p>Police said the accused changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers before fleeing, about 30 minutes before the victim's parents returned home. </p><p>CCTV footage shows he entered the colony around 6:30 am and left by 7:20 am.</p><p>Meena was a former domestic help in the house. He was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the crime. </p><p>He is also suspected to be involved in another rape case in Rajasthan’s Alwar less than 24 hours before getting caught in Delhi, officials said.</p><p>The accused was sent to four-days custody police custody on Thursday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking four days of custodial interrogation of the accused.</p>