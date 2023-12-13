JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Autorickshaw in viral Signature Bridge stunt video impounded

A challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, official said, adding that the autorickshaw has been impounded.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 07:08 IST

New Delhi: Police have impounded an autorickshaw seen in a recent video of a man performing stunts while travelling in the vehicle and hitting a cyclist on north Delhi's Signature Bridge, officials said on Wednesday.

"The autorickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that the autorickshaw has been impounded.

Earlier, after the video surfaced on social media, the Delhi Police launched an investigation.

In the video recorded on a camera attached to a biker's helmet, a man was seen dangling from the speeding three-wheeler and hitting a cyclist.

The autorickshaw fled the spot after the mishap.

(Published 13 December 2023, 07:08 IST)
India NewsDelhiTrending

