Bad weather: 5 flights diverted at Delhi airport

<p>New Delhi: Five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, according to an official.</p>.<p>The official said four flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.</p>.<p>The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels that has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city.</p>.Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus' category, GRAP-4 pollution curbs kick in.<p>"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are at present normal," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X early morning on Monday.</p>.<p>DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.</p>.<p>It also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information. </p>