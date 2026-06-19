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BAI moves Delhi High Court against 'false' information of judges' London badminton trip

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsLondonDelhi High CourtBadminton

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