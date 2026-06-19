BAI moves Delhi High Court against 'false' information of judges' London badminton trip

<p>New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to remove "false" information being circulated, claiming that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a government-sponsored badminton tournament in London earlier this month at taxpayers' expense.</p>.<p>The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia.</p>.<p>The association's counsel said the viral information was continuing day by day and bringing a bad name to the sport.</p>.<p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on receiving advance notice of the PIL, also requested the court for an urgent hearing.</p>.'Govt order least restrictive, not disproportionate': Delhi High Court upholds ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test.<p>"Fake news is circulating. A fact check was done, but it is still circulating. It gives the court a bad name. The matter may be listed today," the law officer said.</p>.<p>Justice Karia agreed to list the matter today, subject to the clearing of the defects by 2.30 pm.</p>.<p>The Badminton Association of India's petition seeks the immediate removal of these "malicious posts" from all social media and news platforms to prevent further damage to the reputation of the judiciary and the sporting body.</p>.<p>The controversy stems from recent social media posts alleging that around 75 Indian judges along with Union ministers, travelled to London to participate in a sporting event funded by the public exchequer.</p>.<p>However, the government's fact-checking wing, PIB Fact Check, has categorically rejected the allegations. </p>